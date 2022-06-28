Ones, twos and threes.
When someone says that, you'd think they're talking cricket.
But not on this occasion.
Ones, twos and threes is all to do with dress code when it comes to NSW Country Rugby Union and it's something that's stuck in the mind of Orange City's Holly Jones after being selected for a second time with the representative side.
"You learn a lot of discipline out of these squads," she said.
"It's so professional."
In the dressing standards, ones is the most formal attire with dress pants, button up shirt, scarf and dress shoes while twos is training gear.
Jones will becoming accustom to the practice when she joins the training squad in August.
In order to make the next stage of competition at Adelaide's National Rugby Championship in September, she believes the on and off field components of rugby union are key towards selection.
"Obviously the main thing is how you play ... where you're looking in defence, how you run in attack, all the little details matter," she said.
"But attitude on the field plays a massive part as well as off the field.
"I've been told one thing before that 'even when you think people aren't watching they are', so when I'm off the field I'm always conscious there's people watching you because your behaviour off the field is a massive thing as well."
The forward believes a tough 11-7 win over Mid North Coast served the side well heading into a clinical grand final performance.
"It was a really good (campaign), our first game was tight, it was a bit of a wake up call I guess realising it was going to be a bit tougher than we thought it'd be. Then our second game was probably our best of the weekend (26-0 win over Central Coast) and in that final keeping them to nil was pretty cool," she said.
The 19-year-old explained while Country selection was in the back of her mind, she wasn't going into the campaign expecting further honours.
"Look I had high hopes for it," she said.
"I didn't go in with any expectations of being selected because I feel like I'm very young to be selected in the womens side.
"Obviously I'm so grateful and shocked ... but didn't really expect to be selected at all."
Jones won't be without plenty of mates heading to Sydney for training with Helen Blackmore, Lala Lautaimi (Mudgee), Janalee Conroy, Kim Fyfe, Jean Littlewood (Dubbo Roos), Tegan Miller, Melissa Waterford and Jacinta Windsor (Bathurst Bulldogs) all selected from Central West.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
