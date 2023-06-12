Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Check out who was at Molong Village Markets on Monday, June 12

Jude Keogh
By Jude Keogh
Updated June 13 2023 - 9:11am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was fresh produce, homemade goods and glorious gift at "The Rec" on Monday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.