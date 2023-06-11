Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Ernest Shave named on King's Birthday Honours List for 2023

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:03pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upon hearing news he would receive an Order of Australia honour, the only thing Ernest Shave was concerned with was making sure other people in his life were recognised as well.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.