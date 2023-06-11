Upon hearing news he would receive an Order of Australia honour, the only thing Ernest Shave was concerned with was making sure other people in his life were recognised as well.
The long-time Orange volunteer was among those to receive an OAM as part of the King's Birthday Honours for 2023.
While he can now look back on the award with great joy, his humility nearly denied him that very chance when he received a call two months ago, asking if he was alright with his name being put forward.
"I didn't know what to do when they telephoned me," he said.
"Which is why I asked my wife Gwenda what she thought. She's usually pretty useful in sorting that stuff out. She said go for it."
Six weeks later and he was contacted again, this time via email, to let him know the Governor General had approved the request.
"I was asked not to make it public. It was a big thrill," Mr Shave said.
"I've been dying to tell someone."
So what was it about the man who moved to Orange in 1980 that made him worthy of being part of King's Birthday list?
Well, two years after he came to town, Mr Shave found himself as part of the Rotary Club of Orange Calare.
"I'd had a fairly successful career with the Commonwealth Bank up until that time and I thought that was a great way of meeting other business people and helping the community," he said.
Between 1982 and 2015, he would hold various roles within the organisation such as director, secretary and programme chairman. In 2009 he was proud to be recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow.
He has also played a huge role in the rejuvenation of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Orange.
"As it usually happens, when I get involved in an organisation, they usually give me something to do," Mr Shave said with a smile.
From 1993 to 1996, he was the coordinator for the construction of the Trinity Retirement Village and for the restoration of the historic Blue Stone Hall.
"We had a very dedicated committee with a very hands-on chairman, Robert Westcott," he said.
From 1994 to 1999, he was a member and then chairman of the Anglican Growth Fund, Diocese of Bathurst.
Since 2004 he has been the secretary of the Trinity Foundation, which manages the National Trust of Australia (NSW) Holy Trinity Church Orange Conservation Appeal.
So far, the group has raised more $1.1 million to restore and maintain the "iconic" 1879 Victorian Gothic Revival Church.
"It is an Orange landmark and a much-loved place of religious devotion for past and present Orange residents," he said.
"I have been ably assisted by other foundation members and special mention needs to be made of the chairman, John Davis and the deputy chairman, Garry West."
And if that wasn't enough, between 1995 and 2009, he was a convenor of various committees for the Kinross Wolaroi School Council.
Despite all of this and an OAM to his name, Mr Shave remains as humble as ever.
"Probably not a lot of people have heard of me," he added.
So how does he plan on celebrate the news now that he is finally able to chat about the honour?
"As soon as I see the wonderful article in the CWD, I'll scan it through to the children and two or three of our close friends," he said.
