Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Ten Pound Poms on Stan shines a light on Carcoar

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 11 2023 - 11:16am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not since the hilariously bizarre series finale of Home and Away has there been so much attention to the use of Blayney shire as a backdrop for local film and television productions.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.