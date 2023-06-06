Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Gaven Howell convicted in Orange Local Court for drink driving

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 7 2023 - 8:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gaven Howell, 48, of McLachlan Street fronted Orange Local Court on June 1. Picture by Carla Freedman
Gaven Howell, 48, of McLachlan Street fronted Orange Local Court on June 1. Picture by Carla Freedman

A man's poor driving and criminal records have landed him a conviction despite blowing less than half the legal limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.