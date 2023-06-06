A man's poor driving and criminal records have landed him a conviction despite blowing less than half the legal limit.
Gaven Howell, 48, of McLachlan Street arrived at Orange Local Court on June 1 facing a charge of drink driving and driving while disqualified.
He pled guilty to both offences.
Court documents revealed Howell had been driving on Summer Street around 8.30pm on April 21 when he was pulled over by police, stopping on Anson Street.
A license check revealed Howell was suspended from driving due to a fine default. He also blew a positive reading of 0.023, under the normal legal limit but in violation of his special license conditions.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he again blew a reading of 0.023. He told officers he had two cans of bourbon and cokes in the space of an hour.
In court magistrate David Day said Howell's lengthy fine history as well as driving and criminal records placed him in an "unhelpful" position.
"It would be described as an unhelpful driving record," Mr Day said.
"Indeed, Your Honour," lawyer Matthew Tedeschi said.
"He pleads guilty and accepts it was his responsibility to check whether he was able to drive or not."
"Unfortunately for Howell his driving record is bad," Mr Day said.
"Unfortunately for Howell his general criminal history is bad.
"That being said there is a positive reference letter from his employer. He has a job and has held it down for a period of time."
Howell was convicted, fined $330 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.