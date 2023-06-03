The latest batch of companies looking to positively address climate change have hit Orange, with a five-year project notching a major milestone.
Created in 2017, the goal for SparkLabs Cultiv8 has been to address climate change through innovation.
One of the company's founders, Jonathon Quigley, was delighted to have welcomed ten more companies which will operate out of The Gate - Global AgTech Ecosystem - located at the Orange Agricultural Institute.
"These companies are focused on addressing some of the key challenges around sustainability, clean technology, and climate tech in areas like alternative sustainable fuels and emissions," he said.
The six month program will see the companies develop the knowledge and tools they need to take their products to a larger audience on a wider scale.
"We need to think about how these early stage businesses acquire the resourcing that will help them be successful," he added.
"It's about figuring out if it's people, capital, relationships or just understanding what that product make-up looks like which will help them succeed."
Partner and agri-food tech veteran Malcolm Nutt said the addition of cleantech to the portfolio made sense as Australia faced the mounting pressures of climate change.
"Australia should be globally recognised as a leader in this space. The Australian agri-food tech scene has an exceptional track record of innovation and there is more happening all the time," he said.
"Agriculture is essential to any conversation around climate change. We are excited to contribute through innovation and collaboration with the leading research houses in Australia."
One of the recent additions at The Gate is Downforce Technology.
Ben Wark from Downforce said since being part of the program they have had early success with larger companies and funding groups
"But we're looking to accelerate that," he added.
"We want to scale that engagement, get better feedback on our product, pricing and placement."
One of the things Mr Wark wants to upscale is its ability to sequester carbon. This is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide and is one method of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with the goal of reducing global climate change.
"We do that remotely," he said.
"The goal is scale and size, doing millions of hectares of assessments ... to generate income for farmers and benefit the environment. Soil, carbon, biodiversity and water are what we're assessing at one time."
The latest intake of companies takes the number supported by SparkLabs Cultiv8 to 50.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
