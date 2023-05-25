Children who are deaf and hard of hearing now have a better chance of feeling heard in Orange, with upskilled swim leaders determined to make sure of it.
Three swimming educators from Fitness Perfection in Orange are proudly carrying "Puggles Skippers" titles - aquatic teachers now qualified to deliver lesson to children with hearing hurdles.
"Our lessons are very inclusive, so any child who has a hearing issue is in [the pool] with everyone else," brand new Puggles Skipper, Lenai Whittaker said.
"We have a lot of children with hearing difficulties, whether that's grommets of partial hearing loss in one ear, so now they can better understand what we're delivering."
Flash cards are new part of two full-time workers' kits, including one casual staff member for those who fall under the Puggles Swim category.
The picture resources are packs that serve as visual cues for deaf and hard of hearing swimmers. They also have Auslan sign language printed on the back.
During the swim teachers' courses, they were able to learn Auslan for specific signage actions - from kicking with and without pool noodles, to goggles on or off at different times.
"Indoor pools are really noisy environments as well, so to be able to deliver our teaching through hand signals and flash cards has really been amazing," Ms Whittaker said.
"It's given us more confidence that all of the children are understanding our instructions equally, especially with swimming being such an important life skill to have."
Specialising in lesson for kids that aren't yet able to swim, right through to learning technique with strokes, Ms Whittaker said it's critical that children have skills in and around water.
A set of critical skills when it comes to being in and around water in regional settings, Ms Whittaker said it's a life-saving tool to have.
"All children need to learn how to swim because it's so important, especially out in the bush," she said.
"There's water everywhere in country settings, whether that's a pool or dam, and it's a vital skill for children if they fall into water to know how to roll and float to save themselves."
The Puggles Skippers can also teach children who struggle with communication, from those who may be non-verbal, have an Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis, or various learning disorders to name just some.
It's already been a huge development for Orange's three Fitness Perfection, with Ms Whittaker saying the differences they've seen are noteworthy.
All children need to learn how to swim especially out in the bush.- Newest Puggles Skipper at Orange's Fitness Perfection, Lanai Whittaker.
"The way that we've been taught is to make things easier on them, and we know we've done something where we can now better support them in their swim journeys," she said.
"And the whole idea is that these kids can be integrated just the same as those who aren't hard of hearing, where parents also don't need to worry about paying for separate, private lessons."
It's just an amazing and really exciting time for everyone here.- Puggles Skipper, Orange's Lanai Whittaker.
Orange's Fitness Perfection on March Street delivers regular lessons both in the morning and afternoon, six days each week.
Either 15 or 30-minute swim lessons are provided in groups of four to five children, from ages as young as six-months old, to the eight and 10-year-old marks.
For more information on the Puggles Swim program for those aged three to 10 years, head online to the Deaf Children Australia website.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
