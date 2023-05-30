When Orange mum Heather Jones started re-shaping homes it was to lend a helping hand to friends and family.
Now four years later Ms Jones' talents have been recognised with her new business Orange Organsing Co. being named a finalist in the outstanding start-up category for the Western NSW Business Awards.
It is clearly something she has an eye for.
"I started doing it for myself because when I had my children I realised just how many things they bring into your life," she said.
"After I'd learnt to do it for myself I helped out a few friends who were new mums and who were overwhelmed.
"Over time a few people said you are actually pretty good at this and I managed to start up the business.
"It took a while but eventually I got there. It does give me a real sense of satisfaction."
So, what exactly is de-cluttering and does it mean culling most of your possessions in search of the perfect living space?
"It's essentially about creating functional spaces in someone's home, giving it a fresh feel," she said.
"Basically it is about reach and access. Do you have what you need, can you find what you need? It needs to be both physically and mentally nourishing.
"Whether people are neuro-typical or neuro-diverse or have a disability, I make sure we talk a lot before we start so I can find out how they feel about their possessions.
"Specifically what they place value on, be that sentimental or monetary.
"If they are struggling to get rid of something or make a decision I will push a little bit but I will never make people get rid of anything they don't want to.
"It's more about letting go of the clutter and holding onto things that give value."
Ms Jones said she quickly had her hands full, noting there was a shortage of services in the Central West, particularly for people with disabilities.
"I'm passionate about people out here having access to services," she said.
"People in Sydney have a lot of access to these de-cluttering services but I noticed in Orange there were plenty of gardeners and nannies but no one really offering this specific service.
"People can clean up for you but there is no one to help you make decisions about what to keep. That was a big gap.
"I also have recently started offering an NDIS service which is another huge gap out here. We really need to help people out here."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
