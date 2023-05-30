Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Our People

Orange Organising Co. founder and de-clutter expert Heather Jones nominated for Western NSW business award

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Orange mum Heather Jones started re-shaping homes it was to lend a helping hand to friends and family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.