Former Dubbo mayor Benjamine William Shields historic sexual assault matter adjourned

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:06pm
File picture
A former mayor who denied taking part in a historic sexual assault has had his case adjourned, after his absence in court spelt no arraignment.

