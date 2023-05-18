Central Western Daily
Gulgong teenager Michelle Bright's injuries were 'likely' caused by body being dragged, jury hears

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 19 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:55am
WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

