Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Business

Block winner Shay Paine arrives in Orange for Huddle event promoting women in small business

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
May 7 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She may have been crowned the winner of The Block but Shay Paine has arrived in Orange to learn from the best in small business.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.