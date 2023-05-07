She may have been crowned the winner of The Block but Shay Paine has arrived in Orange to learn from the best in small business.
Ms Paine was one of around 600 women attending the Huddle during May 5-8, a three-day festival designed to promote entrepreneurial women.
She and husband Dean were the 2015 winners of The Block after their renovated Melbourne apartment took home $755,000 in the final auction.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily, Ms Paine said she was in Orange to collaborate with other business women.
"I have an online interior styling platform and we are just starting to share our new projects so I thought this would be a good event to come to and collaborate and hang out with other women," she said.
"Some have been coming up to me. It's been a while!"
Artist Angie Summa said she was also here for inspiration and had enjoyed exploring the Colour City.
"I'm an artist and I'm here to find some inspiration and listen to these beautiful women talk about their businesses," she said.
"Also I'm keen to meet a whole bunch of amazing other women. It's a huge networking opportunity but it's also a beautiful community as well.
"Everyone has been really welcoming and lovely.
"I've been here all weekend and loving it. It's been amazing."
She was seated next to Orange-based Nadia Abdul, who is a cosmetic injector.
"I think it's really important to support other women in the industry and learn about other people," she said.
Jo Forster told the Daily she had been wanting to come along to the event for years and was excited to finally have the chance to experience it firsthand.
"I've been following [organiser] Pip Brett for quite some time and been wanting to come to one of the Huddles so this is my first," she said.
"I'm looking forward to getting some inspiration ideas."
