HELLO WORLD | April babies, 2023

Here's our photo gallery of the wonderful little boys and girls featuring in the 'Hello World' section of the Central Western Daily.
Do you have a newborn you'd like to feature? Email through a name, parents' names, the date of birth as well as the weight of your baby in grams to nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.