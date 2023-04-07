Here's how some Orange schools have already banned phones

Public high schools will have strict phone bans enforced from term four 2023 but there are several Orange private schools who have already taken action.
Newly elected Premier Chris Minns made a mobile phone ban one of his campaign promises and the introduction has already been welcomed by one Orange principal.
Some private schools have mobile phone bans in place but two of them made big changes in time for term one 2023, extending their bans to Year 11 and 12 students.
James Sheahan Catholic High School principal Peter Meers told the Central Western Daily that they had seen an immediate improvement in students' well-being.
"We've had a ban on phones for juniors for some time, from the beginning of the school day to the end," he said.
"That's been done both for learning and well being. This year we've extended that through to Year 11 and 12.
"Previously they could have phones at recess and lunch but we've now put a ban on Years 7 through to 12.
"The big change we've noticed with the seniors is when they were allowed to have phones during recces and lunch they weren't talking to each other. They'd be sitting in circles just staring at their phones.
"We know that phones have been linked to a lot of mental health issues, linked to bullying and harassment and they are just anti-social.
"Since the ban we've seen the seniors actually sitting and talking to each other. It's much better for their mental heath and they can build that emotional contact."
Around the same time, Kinross Wolaroi School adopted a similar policy.
Head of Senior School, Trent Chapman said mobile usage opened students up to mental health issues and other harms.
"Multiple studies link addictive relationships with mobile devices to mental health problems in teens, including depression, anxiety, and disrupted sleep," he said.
"Neuroscience tells us that tweens' and teens' developing brains make them especially vulnerable to both addiction and mental health crises.
"If your child uses their mobile phone to communicate independently with others or access the internet, it increases the risk that your child will come across content that bothers them.
"It also exposes your child to risks like cyberbullying, sexting, inappropriate content, and contact with strangers.
"We will continue to provide our students with information on cybersecurity and safe use of mobile devices.
"Our aim is to support our students to engage with technology in an empowered and positive way."
Mr Chapman said students' reaction had been mixed but parents had backed the school.
"As always, there have been mixed reactions," he said.
"Some are happy to be relieved of the burden of social media during the school day, others who have a mobile phone 'habit' found it a little stressful at first. We are dealing with it sensitively but firmly.
"Parents' reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Parents are enthusiastic about anything that gets their children off phones and interacting with the real world and socialising."
Similarly Orange Anglican Grammar school told the CWD that phone usage was banned during school hours, citing distractions as a key reason.
Teenagers aren't famed for doing what they're told, a reality that Mr Meers said was taken into account when enforcing the ban.
"In reality we recognise logistically that telling 1000 students they can't have a phone on them full stop, especially in the country, is questionable," he said.
"They might need them. It's more that constant message to leave them in bags.
"There is strong messaging every morning, when you enter school it's a no phone zone."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
