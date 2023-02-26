CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh got down to the Orange Southcourt on Wednesday to catch the breakfast and poetry event where school children and walk-up poets performed as part of the Banjo Paterson Poetry Festival.
Journalist Tanya Marschke was also busy snapping pics at the Banjo Paterson Poetry Festival Market at the Orange Northcourt on Sunday.
