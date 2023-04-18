Baffling surgeons after a broken neck didn't leave him dead or in a wheelchair for life, Craig Harvey isn't known for throwing in the towel.
And the mechanic has put in one undeniably decent fight to arrive at this next item on his list of big things to conquer.
"I think it goes with my whole journey and I'm a little defiant and stubborn," he said.
"But I like to think that's helped me out in the long run."
Mr Harvey leaves for Brisbane on Tuesday to eventually make his way to Papua New Guinea.
He's about to have a second crack at the iconic 96-kilometre challenge, the Kokoda Trail.
Located in the remote Owen Stanley Ranges, the rough PNG trail negotiates its way through testing mountain scape, 'razor-edge' cliffs, rainforest terrain and deep jungle scenery.
I know what I'm in for this time around and ticked all the boxes that I need to.- Orange's Craig Harvey on round two of Kokoda Track
"And I've got a pretty flexible personality when it comes to rolling with the punches," Mr Harvey said, "so the biggest thing will be to keep everyone motivated."
This venture, he'll take a group of 22 people along for the "ride of a lifetime" with a whopping 20 of those local to Orange.
It's an even split of 11 females and 11 males across a diverse age group, ranging from 17 years old and up to 60.
Only five of those people have completed the Kokoda Track before.
"We'll have father-son and father-daughter duos in there, as well as a family made up of mum and dad with their son," Mr Harvey said.
"It's been a long time training these guys and getting to know their personalities and knowing when to push or back off, so the group's pretty well-acquainted.
"[First-time trekkers are] very, very nervous, but I know they've done a lot of work to get there and they've worked hard."
While it won't be his first rodeo there, Mr Harvey is realistic about the gruelling feat ahead.
He respects the fact that it remains one of the world's greatest treks.
Having trained and bushwalked relentlessly for the past two years, Mr Harvey's going with extra fitness under his belt after original plans were halted.
"We booked this trip in 2020 after completing it in 2019, but due to COVID it's taken until now for us to be able to do it," he said.
"Ironically, my last trip was the last time anyone trekked on Anzac Day."
Heading the north to south direction across Kokoda to Owers' Corner, the 2023 group will do the same as the 2019 crew did.
An ode to soldiers who fought there in World War II, they'll be part of the Anzac Day dawn service on Brigade Hill.
It's the most remote location that the April 25 ceremony is held, anywhere in the world.
"After a team briefing, you're in a barb-wired compound and you learn about the war history before taking off, it's all very significant," Mr Harvey said.
"You've learned about the battle and how it all unfolded, so as you're approaching [Brigade Hill] and you're seeing poppies on sticks, the emotions start to unfold as well, it gets you at the time."
The group will be lead by Australian Kokoda Tours, though this venture also births the Orange mechanic's own trek leader traineeship.
Pending all goes well and upon completion of other workshops, Mr Harvey will be qualified for Head Guide in the future.
To claim that title is something he'd never have been able to imagine before.
"I'm about to become a guide and I'm not feeling nervous at all, which is a bit weird," he said.
It's been a bit of a journey since my operation in 2020, but I've made it a point to get fit and keep on going.- Craig Harvey on surgery after his C3 to C7 vertebrae were 'basically crushed'.
"The aim is that I'll have it all knocked over by July of this year, so I think getting to this point will really hit me when I get home."
The group will do the nearly 100-kilometre trek in "a comfortable nine days" with a chef flying in cooked meals this time around.
Daytime temperatures are expected to sit anywhere between 28 and 38 degrees.
During the extremely cold nights, they'll mix it up between hut accommodation, self-inflating mattresses and sleeping in tents.
"It really is a lifechanging experience and I don't say that lightly," Mr Harvey said.
"But coming from a basketball coaching background, watching people grow personally is where the gold is for me.
"It's seeing those moments when push comes to shove; where you mentally have to jump those physical hurdles."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
