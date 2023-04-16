Politicians head to Orange for public 'Voice' forum

More than a dozen federal politicians will descend on Orange this week to canvass views for the upcoming 'Voice to Parliament' referendum.
The Joint Select Committee on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice Referendum is due to meet from 9am, Monday at the Civic Centre on Byng Street for the open forum.
Representatives from Orange City Council, the Aboriginal Medical Service, Wellington Valley and Mingaan Wiradjuri Aboriginal Corporations, Uluru Youth Dialogue, and Wiradjuri Elder Bill Agland will speak.
The committee comprises 13 lower and upper house delegates from Labor, the Liberal Party, Nationals, Greens, and independents including Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Orange is the first location for community consultation with the body outside Canberra. It will meet in Cairns and Perth later this month before returning to the capital.
The upcoming referendum aims to enshrine constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians and establish a body to advice the federal parliament on Aboriginal affairs.
Proponents say this will advance national reconciliation and improve efforts to tackle indigenous issues by providing a direct line of communication between communities and legislators.
Sceptics argue the Voice would be a top-heavy bureaucratic body unable to effectively represent people "on the ground." Its potential influence on executive government has also been flagged.
Orange City Council voted to endorse the 'yes' campaign in 2022. Staff resources will be engaged to support the campaign but no significant costs to ratepayers are expected.
Deputy mayor Gerald Power - who was not recognised as an Australian citizen when born in 1961 - spearheaded the push. He told the CWD at the time:
"I never thought we'd have a chance in my lifetime to include us as first nation people in the constitution ... It will affect all Indigenous people of this amazing nation, including around here in Orange."
Member for Calare Andrew Gee said his decision to quit the National Party last year was partially driven by its opposition to a Voice to Parliament.
The 'Voice' was proposed by Indigenous leaders in 2018 as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Wording for the referendum question will be finalised following the joint committee's consultation process.
Orange City Council's ordinary biweekly meeting will be held Tuesday night from 6pm.
