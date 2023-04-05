Canobolas principal welcomes incoming mobile phone ban

One Orange high school has welcomed the incoming ban on mobile phone use, saying it will strengthen their existing stance.
The newly elected Labor government promised during the election campaign to ban the use of mobiles in NSW public schools.
Premier Chris Minns has wasted no time in implementing that commitment, with term four locked in as a start date for the policy.
Canobolas Rural Technology High School principal Brett Blaker told the Central Western Daily he was fully in support of the ban.
"Yes, absolutely [we welcome it]," he said.
"The mobile phone ban will provide an additional layer of support for reducing classroom distractions and promoting student engagement."
Mr Blaker said Canobolas would have an updated strategy ready by term three and that it would build on the existing policy of no phones during class.
"Our current school policy is that students don't have their mobile phones on during lessons," he said.
"If this is breached, there's a range of consequences applied to students who fail to comply.
"This policy was developed in consultation with our staff and community before it was implemented in 2021 and we've seen a big drop in mobile phone use since then."
The Department of Education said consultation with schools had started with the proposed ban applying during class as well as recess and lunch.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car cited Sydney's Condell Park High School as a successful example of applying the phone ban.
"A blanket ban in high schools will create a level playing field, reduce distractions in classrooms, help address cyberbullying issues and improve student learning outcomes," Ms Car said.
"We know that parents across the state are concerned about the impact that devices like smartphones are having on their kids' learning and mental health.
"Condell Park High School has successfully banned student mobile phones for 16 years with benefits to student learning and behaviour."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
