'It's about doing your best for each other': Stretch signs off after 26 memorable years

Unlike most fast bowlers, Peter Gott isn't one to brag about his accomplishments and for the most part, likes to keep things low-key.
But when word got around that the man affectionately known as 'Stretch' was retiring after the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket grand final, it seemed only fitting that he be the person to tell his story, one that began as an 11-year-old boy growing up in the Blue Mountains.
"I started a little bit late," he said of first playing cricket for Glenbrook 26 years ago.
"I was going to keep playing senior cricket for my junior club, but one of my good mates dragged me down to Penrith and said I had to have a go."
At 15 years of age, Gott had no idea about the Sydney Grade cricket scene, but after one pre-season wearing the Panthers colours, he was hooked.
"I thought it was exactly what I wanted to do, it was so much fun," he added.
For the next decade-and-a-half, Gott would ply his trade all over the state, and even reached the highest of highs, with first grade appearances alongside Australian captain Pat Cummins one of his many notable accomplishments.
"I loved the grade set-up. I loved the professionalism, the extra training, the comradery," Gott said.
"That's why I play cricket, to make friends. As you get older, it's more about that than winning games, being competitive, or having white line fever."
After a season with Warringah in the Shires set-up, Gott and his family made the move to Millthorpe, with no intention of continuing on with his cricket career.
"I was just going to enjoy country life," he added.
"I was working at the (Canobolas Hotel) and they were sponsoring Cavaliers. Not a lot of people know this story, but I was going to play for Cavs. I was asked to play for them and I said I would."
But as the 2016/17 season approached, Gott had a change of heart.
"My best mate is from Forbes and growing up he always used to talk about CYMS rugby league. As soon as I saw CYMS had a cricket team, I thought it was a sign to play for them. The rest was history," he said.
"It's such a good club and there's so many people around. A lot of people aren't playing anymore from when I first started, but there's people still hanging around and it's a good family club. Winning is important, but it's not the most important thing. It's about doing your best for each other."
That desire to be there for each other has been even more important in the last few years, with injuries catching up to the fast bowler.
Most recently, it was a torn plantar fascia suffered at the beginning of the 2022/23 season which had Gott on the back foot. But, not ready to call it quits just yet, he worked his way back to the first grade line-up and found himself ready to go during the weekend's grand final against Cavs.
"The last five years I've been season by season and just seeing how the body is holding up. The body has been considerably worse this year than previous years," he said
"The boys carried me a lot. They treated me like an 80-year-old; I bowled my spell and then I got to go off or fielded somewhere that I didn't have to run."
It was about the time when two-day games started back up again that Gott finally came to the decision that this season would be his last as a cricketer.
"I realised I couldn't get through a whole 80 overs of fielding," he said.
During the grand final, Gott would once again be plagued by injury, pausing mid-over at one point to break out the back stretches. Determined not to let the team down, he decided to finish off the over before heading to the side-lines.
This proved a wise choice, as the very next ball after it looked like Gott's time in the whites might be over, he snared the prize wicket of Cavs captain Matt Corben with an admittedly "much slower" delivery than normal.
Although the green and golds would end up on the losing side, Gott bowed out with no regrets.
"It was pretty emotional over the weekend. We weren't expected to be in the grand final and I don't think any of us really thought we would be in the grand final," he said.
"I'm very proud of everyone in the squad. Everyone has played their role and had something to do with the side."
The list of things he'll miss most about his time away from the game include the comradery, the group chats and "a few beers afterwards", although he won't be sad to say goodbye to the sore backs, feet, ankles, hips and shoulders.
"I will enjoy spending time with the kids though," he added.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
