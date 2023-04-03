Lesley shows how she cooks with what she's got at farmers market

Produce from across the region will be available at the Orange Farmers Market on Saturday at the Orange Northcourt.
Along with artisan breads, cakes, spices, meat and cheese a Chef's Table will also be set up for cooking demonstrations.
This month's feature cook will be Lesley Russell who will demonstrate how to cook with local seasonal produce for Autumn including apples, hazelnuts, figs and cheeses.
What is your cooking background, did you do any formal training?
Yes, I did three years at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Melbourne, but I hasten to add that is a very long time ago. Like most cooks I learned on the job and I was very fortunate to work with talented caring chefs at that time. There was always a few crazy ones though.
How long have you been teaching people to cook in Orange and running demonstrations?
I'll confess that I haven't done a cooking demo for a long time now so I hope I'm not too rusty. But I did teach at TAFE for 15 years and ran Orange Regional Cooking School for 10 years - it will all come back to me.
What is your favourite autumn produce to use?
Tough question. I'm going to say quince. They only appear in autumn so are truly seasonal and I think they are mysterious magical fruits because of the way they transform during cooking.
What is behind your cooking mantra 'cook food not recipes'?
That is easier said than done but I think if people can learn to trust their instincts, all will be well. I think product/method rather than recipes which means I can respond to what is in front of me. Farmers Markets require that shift in thinking for shoppers to get the best out of the produce available on the day.
What can people expect from the Chef's Table on Saturday?
I'll be demonstrating how to cook with local seasonal produce for Autumn including apples, figs, and hazelnuts as well as showcasing all the other great products available at the Orange Farmers Market this season. I'm going to follow my own advice and work with what is there on the day.
The Orange Farmers Market will be open from 8.30am to midday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.Links to Apple Store https://apps.apple.com/au/app/central-western-daily/id1599312464Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.centralwesterndaily.app&hl=en&gl=US
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.