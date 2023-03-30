Community group considers appeal after controversial mine approval

One of the leading opponents of the McPhillamy's Gold Project hasn't ruled out launching an appeal after the mine was given conditional approval.
The proposed gold mine north of Blayney received approval by the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) on March 30.
The decision follows an assessment of the project carried out by the department of Planning and Environment in November 2022.
Belubula Headwaters Protection Group president Dan Sutton said the community group was "disappointed" and refused to rule out an appeal.
"We're disappointed, there's no hiding that," he said.
"We were in a magical world hoping that the IPC would reject it but the reality is the system is skewered to approve these things.
"We were always conscious of the fact we would be fighting an uphill battle to get it our way.
"The main task for us now is to actually work out what the IPC has actually imposed as conditions.
"Over half our written submission was actually dedicated to trying to get more stricter and more accountable conditions imposed.
"From there we will be assessing whether or not we go down the avenue of appealing it."
Mr Sutton explained how an appeal could take place but said a decision wouldn't be rushed.
"We can only appeal the consent on the basis of the decision," he said.
"It's only if we believe the process for their determination was not in accordance with procedural fairness.
"There is an avenue for that because the proponent was actually allowed additional time after the written submission period to make further written submissions.
"We're not cancelling out that avenue of appeal but in terms of the actual condition what will happen now is if any of those are breached it will be left to ourselves to report those."
There were several conditions imposed on owner Regis Resources, including preparing and implementing a range of comprehensive management plans and report on mitigation measures and monitoring results.
Although finding the development was in the public interest, the IPC noted concerns raised by stakeholders about social and amenity impacts including visual, air quality, noise and vibration impacts, and impacts on water resources among others.
In a statement Regis thanked the community for their patience.
"Regis is very pleased that the long and thorough planning assessment process has concluded with a determination that the Project may proceed," managing director Jim Beyer said.
"We appreciate the community's ongoing patience and understanding during the years it has taken to get to this point."
However Mr Sutton said the community would be heavily scrutinising the development as it went ahead.
"The issue we tried to raise with the IPC was that is any of these things fail the damage is irreparable," he said.
"If there is a collapse of the tailing wall there's no disputing, and the company admits this, it will go into the Belubula River and Carcoar Dam.
"This is a marathon and although it's taken six years to get to this point we always knew this was an option and if they got approval that's when the fight would really start.
"We are going to be on their case."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
