Another McDonald's restaurant set to open its doors on the Mitchell Highway is on the hunt for over 100 staff.
But its owners are not worried about filling that quota ahead of the restaurant's opening in June.
A third McDonald's site for Bathurst, which will sit alongside a new Red Rooster, Subway and a 7-Eleven service station, is expected to open on the Mitchell Highway at Robin Hill.
The site is a part of $4.5 million development, which replaced a string of old car dealerships that included Honda, Subaru, Nissan and Suzuki.
Todd Bryant, who is also the current licensee of the McDonald's restaurants in Orange and Bathurst, said it's exciting to see another outlet coming along.
"We'll be able to service this side of Bathurst," he said.
"I think all the locals will really appreciate that and it'll also create between 120 and 150 jobs."
While admitting recruiting over 100 new staff is a big task, Mr Bryant said he's confident the third store can build up to those numbers by the festive period.
"It's quite a lot of staff," he said.
"We won't get to those numbers at the opening but we're hoping to attract staff in the coming months.
"We'll do a soft opening and build those numbers by Christmas. If we can get 100 people started that'll be great.
"We're about 30 per cent of the way through of it and they've already started training at Bathurst and Kelso."
Being off the highway on the road to Orange and in an area that is generally lacking in any major food outlets, Mr Bryant said he's pleased with the location of the third McDonald's.
"We've been looking at opening up at regional areas for many years," he said.
"It's a matter of where there's an appropriate site and we're really happy this site."
Mainbrace Constructions site manager Stuart Douglas said the concrete for the new McDonald's restaurant was poured on Monday, before frame work started on Wednesday.
He said frame work for the Subway, Red Rooster and 7-Eleven will be standing by next Monday.
"We've got the fuel tanks in for the 7-Eleven," Mr Douglas said.
"A lot of the inground stuff is already in, the stormwater and that sort of stuff."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.