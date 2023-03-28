A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the state's west earlier this year.
The 38-year old suspect was known to the victim, who has since been formally identified as 59-year-old man Joel Carter.
Post-mortem examinations have revealed Mr Carter died from significant head trauma.
Mr Carter was found on Wednesday, January 25 at 7.45am when emergency services were called to a home on Gilgai Road, Miandetta - about 25km from Nyngan - after concerns were raised for the welfare of the resident.
Officers from Central North Police District attended and located the body of a man inside the property.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic officers.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, assisted by the Central North Police District, established Strike Force Namadgi to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives arrested a 38-year-old man during a vehicle stop on Garden Avenue, Ravenswood, about 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 28.
He was taken to Warren Police Station, where he was charged with murder.
Police will allege in court that the man - who is known to Mr Carter - assaulted him at the property before stealing his motor vehicle and driving away.
The Warren man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court later on Wednesday.
Investigations under Strike Force Namadgi are ongoing.
