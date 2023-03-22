Expectant mum was 'out of control' and punched friend in the face

A difference in opinion has tarnished an expecting mother's friendship with a close friend, after she punched her in the face on a night out.
Emma Sanson, 22, of Griffin Street, Mitchell, was placed on a community correction order (CCO) for one year after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 1 to common assault.
The victim was walking along Keppel Street on October 23 last year about 1.20am when she approached the intersection with Havannah Street near The Victoria Hotel and saw Sanson sitting with her back against a pole, court papers said.
According to the victim, Sanson became aggressive during their short conversation and after verbalising numerous insults, Sanson begun to punch the victim.
The victim held her hands to cover her face as Sanson punched her a further eight times.
"Get a f---ing AVO, I don't care," Sanson said to the victim as she walked away towards Russell Street.
The court was told the victim phoned triple zero and police arrived three minutes later, when they got a statement from the victim.
Police said they then saw a female matching the description of Sanson given by the victim walking along Havannah Street. She was stopped by police and questioned once and correctly identified.
She's known the victim since primary school. They had a difference of opinion and it got out of control.- Sanson's solicitor, Ms Thackray
"I pushed her ... I (expletive) slapped her," Sanson said to police about the incident.
Sanson's solicitor, Ms Thackray, told the court her client had been out with friends shortly before the offence took place against the victim, who had been one of Sanson's close friends for a number of years.
"She's known the victim since primary school. They had a difference of opinion and it got out of control," Ms Thackray said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis suggested Sanson embrace the future with a more positive approach to situations, particularly as an expecting mother.
"With everything you've got going on, you don't need to be getting into trouble," Ms Ellis said.
"How would you feel explaining to your child you were in court for losing your temper?"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.