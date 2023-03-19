Raising prices wasn't what Max Schofield wanted to do, but the Orange businessman said it was the only way to stay afloat.
A combination of rising interest rates and supply chain issues had Fresh Fodder's managing director having to think quickly about what steps they would take in 2022.
"Last year we had to put prices up considerably and we had to put them up fast," he said.
"We were being hit on a daily basis by our suppliers with price rises. Now, we're seeing some of our suppliers even fall over and go out of business as of late."
In March this year, the Reserve Bank of Australia made the decision to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.60 per cent. This decision came after the RBA hiked rates on eight separate occasions in 2022.
"With the sort of price increases we've seen in the last 12-18 months, I don't think there's anyone out there locally or nationally that hasn't had to do raise prices," Mr Schofield said.
"It isn't easy, but it's a necessity if you want to stay in business."
As a manufacturing company, Fresh Fodder deals with retailers such as Woolworths, Coles and Aldi.
While those companies haven't enjoyed paying more for their product, Mr Schofield said they had been "understanding."
"It's a balancing act, because we don't want to scare the consumers away and lose them as a result," he added.
Emily Swift is the marketing manager for Printhie Wines and believed that businesses were headed for "tough times."
That is one of the reasons that she and Mr Schofield will make up part of a panel to discuss the issues that business owners are facing in the region.
The Optus Business Plus Roadshow is coming to Orange on Wednesday, March 22 and will discuss topics such as how small businesses can navigate the current economic climate and how technology will play a part in future ventures.
"I think it's going to be a great opportunity for small businesses to come together and chat about ways we can navigate the future," Ms Swift said.
"It's a great way for everyone to network and connect and discuss business strategies. We're heading into some tougher times and I think it's a great opportunity for people to think about how their business can adapt and continue to pivot."
Mr Schofield believed that wherever businesses could use technology, was a benefit.
"You also need good people to drive that technology," he added.
"I always liken it to a mixing pot and cooking up the perfect mix. It's about being at the front of that innovation to produce product to a better quality, get it quickest to market and hopefully in the baskets of shoppers, but it needs great people behind that to make it happen."
The keynote speaker for the free breakfast event - beginning at 8.15am and taking place at Printhie Wines - will be Jo Burston, founder and CEO of social impact business Inspiring Rare Birds.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.