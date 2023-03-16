Orange has been named as one of the ten best towns in Australia, with the city's tourism boss expecting a bump in visitors as a result.
This week. travel app Wotif announced the winners of its 2023 Aussie Town of the Year Awards, with Albury taking home the top honour and Orange running in ninth.
Recently appointed general manager of Orange 360, Ned Sweetapple, said she was excited the city cracked the list for the first time.
"It says that we're well-rounded, particularly from the traveller satisfaction ratings and feedback that is collected," she said.
"There's proof there, not just that people are looking at coming, they're coming and actually enjoying what they find."
The rankings are based on an index which is compiled using four main factors; traveller interest, affordability, accommodation and reviews.
Expanding on the decision to rank Orange in the top ten, a statement from Wotif read: "Fast becoming one of Australia's best and award-winning cool-climate wine districts, Orange is made up of charming countryside villages and wineries.
"Maintaining the calm of a rural community while providing a cosmopolitan lifestyle, Orange is the perfect place for couples, families or friends to find themselves excellent accommodation and relaxation over a long weekend."
Research conducted by Wotif showed that 49 per cent of Australians planned to take short trips of up to three nights during 2023, with many wanting to explore their own state.
Ms Sweetapple said that although she didn't anticipate a spike in visitors, the honour did give them grounds to promote the town.
"It endorses what we say about the region," she said.
"February is always a slow month, but getting that anecdotal feedback from our members, they're slowly starting to see things pick up.
"We've had some big weekends in the region and with April, Easter, school holidays and that beautiful Autumn time of year, I think there's a really solid projection for bringing people back."
Wotif managing director, Daniel Finch, believed that Australians were "committed" to travelling around the country in 2023.
"While cost considerations are top of mind for everyone this year, it's clear travellers are not deterred and instead are prioritising accessible, experience-rich getaways," he said.
"We know 29 per cent of Aussies are open to travelling to new destinations this year to keep costs down and we hope by spotlighting these deserving destinations, all of which are extremely accessible, the awards inspire Aussies to explore and connect with regional destinations beyond the typical tried and tested."
The complete top ten was:
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
