Healthcare in Orange has secured its "most important innovation in a decade." The development promises to improve treatment, reduce stress on patients, and save lives.
After years of community campaigning, the town's first ever PET scanner has been confirmed for installation at PRP Diagnostic Imaging on Summer Street.
The circa-four-tonne machine uses radioactive material to detect early signs of cancer, heart disease or brain conditions. Residents are currently required to visit Sydney for scans.
The $10 million dollar investment - which also comprises two new MRI machines and construction of a new wing - was announced Tuesday from the site.
(It's) the final piece in the puzzle to be able to provide the full suite of world class cancer care therapies.- Dr Peter Fox
"As an oncologist, it's absolutely critical for my day to day work," Dr Peter Fox said.
"It's the most important innovation in a decade for Orange, and really the final piece in the puzzle to be able to provide the full suite of world class cancer care therapies."
Instillation is due for completion in early May. About 16 tonnes of lead has been craned in for radiation insulation.
At maximum capacity, the machine will serve about 25 people per day. PRP expects usage to be about a quarter, leading to no wait times.
Usage will be covered by Medicare bulk billing, with no out of pocket expenses.
The project has received no government funding. However, Member for Orange Phil Donato has campaigned for a PET scanner for some time.
"I heard too many stories from too many people who had to travel to Sydney ... having it here locally will make such a big difference," Mr Donato said.
Alongside the local MP, the announcement was attended by PRP CEO Paul Richard, oncologist Dr Peter Fox, radiologist Dr Deepak Prasad, and nuclear medicine physician Dr Rebecca Concannon.
