A man in his 20s was taken to hospital Saturday morning following a one-car crash.
At about 9am yesterday on March 11, emergency services were called to Ophir Road in Summer Hill Creek, following reports a Toyota Hilux had crashed into a tree.
A Toll helicopter was called to the scene, but the driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Orange Base Hospital via road ambulance in a stable condition.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said: "A man in his 20s was trapped in the vehicle and later released by emergency crews.
"He had sustained a number of injuries in the crash and was treated by a specialist medical team, who accompanied him in an ambulance to Orange Hospital for further treatment."
NSW Police said that inquiries into the crash are currently ongoing.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.