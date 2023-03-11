A heavily-involved member of the Millthorpe community and winery employee is due to face Orange District Court on serious drugs charges.
Phoenix Apolonia Kamsteeg, 33, has pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a marketable quantity of an unlawful border-controlled drug, namely cocaine, and possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine.
Kamsteeg appeared before Judge Penny Musgrave in Orange District Court on January 31 for a sentencing hearing and judgement is set to be handed down next week for the November 11, 2021 offences.
Barrister Lester Fernandez spoke of Kamsteeg's prior good character and said she was led down the wrong path and ultimately tricked into committing the crime by a former partner.
The Crown prosecutor representing the Director of Public Prosecutions said that former partner has never been charged with anything relating to the consignment or the drugs found in Kamsteeg's house.
He said there was also no financial gain for Kamsteeg who was employed full-time and described the offence as "recklessness".
Objectively on the one date that Miss Kamsteeg collected two consignments that is the extent of her involvement in this offence.- Barrister Lester Fernandez
"What Miss Kamsteeg was asked to do was go to the post office and collect some parcels," he said.
"She did not have the knowledge that she was attempting to possess border-controlled drugs.
"This falls to the lower-end of the range."
However, the prosecutor accepted, "it's the minimum that she was reckless" but said at some point she would have "turned her mind to the possibility was that in her mind drugs were being delivered".
He said "things were occurring in this way for weeks prior to [November 11, 2021,]" when she was caught.
However, he accepted that she didn't know what the illegal drugs were or their quantity.
Referring to Kamsteeg's affidavit, the prosecutor said the man told her was having his mail delivered to her work address because he was worried about the police finding him.
"You understand that there was a warrant for his arrest," the prosecutor asked while she was under oath during cross-examination.
"He was wanted for not completing his rehab program," Kamsteeg replied.
The court was also told mail was also delivered to another person's address under a false name, that Kamsteeg told that man to expect some mail that she would collect from him and that she lied about the reason for having the mail delivered to his address.
On the first occasion the man said the writing appeared to be German and on another occasion he took the parcel to Kamsteeg's house.
She also collected mail from the Millthorpe Post Office "on at least three separate days" according to the prosecutor.
"It must have been apparent to you that he was getting mail in different names before [November 11], you knew that sometime well before [November 11], it must have occurred to you that he was having something illegal delivered to him," the prosecutor continued.
"I had suspicions," Kamsteeg said indicating that the possibility occurred to her earlier in the month or in late October.
On one of the occasions the parcel appeared to have been opened and the prosecutor said Kamsteeg attempted to conceal some of the items by putting them in a shoe box and throwing the box away.
While still under oath she said she "did as I was told" ... "I was scared".
"You say that you were just doing what [he] told you to do, you acted on your own, doing at least some of these things," the prosecutor said.
"You made up some of the lies and details of the lies, you continued to maintain all the lies," the prosecutor said.
"Are you sure it's not the case that you knew drugs were being delivered in these parcels?"
"No, I didn't know," Kamsteeg replied.
However, the prosecutor also raised the issue that in other circumstance Kamsteeg had allowed drugs including cannabis and methamphetamine to be brought into her house.
In the witness box Kamsteeg told the court she would never be in an intimate relationship with that man again.
"I didn't like the person I am when I am with him, we are not good together," she said.
Mr Fernandez said at the time of the offending Kamsteeg was heavily involved in the Millthorpe community through her work at a cellar door as well as the village committee and the school's P&C where she took on the position of vice president before having to step down as a result of her charges.
Mr Fernandez said Kamsteeg had also been involved in club Millthorpe and she donated funds to the Black Dog Institute and Bernardos, who she had hoped to foster children through, although that will not be possible with a conviction.
He also spoke about the difficult prospect of her going to jail would have on her family.
"The court can sentence Miss Kamsteeg to a sentence that does not require imprisonment," Mr Fernandez said.
"Objectively on the one date that Miss Kamsteeg collected two consignments that is the extent of her involvement in this offence.
"There was no financial gain to Miss Kamsteeg."
Judge Musgrave said she accepted that Kamsteeg was not acting alone and that she was not getting any money or involved in the actual importation.
However, Judge Musgrave said a sentence of imprisonment would still be considered and the prosecutor said the sentence should include a period of full-time imprisonment.
