Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Phoenix Kamsteeg to face Orange District Court for attempting to possess cocaine

By Court Reporter
March 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police released images of illegal drugs were seized as part of an investigation into drug importation that led to the arrest of Phoenix Kamsteeg. Photo: NSW POLICE

A heavily-involved member of the Millthorpe community and winery employee is due to face Orange District Court on serious drugs charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.