An overhaul of Orange Ex-Services' Country Club has been greenlit despite noise and lighting concerns from a nearby lodge for cancer patients.
Construction of a new synthetic bowling green, installation of children's playground equipment, and carpark upgrades are planned.
Six floodlights will also be installed at the Bloomfield site to extend play hours. Costs for the project are estimated at $412,500.
John Carpenter - Chair of the adjacent Western Care Lodge - fronted council on Tuesday night to air concerns of increased disruption to patients at the facility.
"They are immunocompromised, they are fragile ... some go to bed as early as 6.30pm or sleep during the day," Carpenter said.
"We don't oppose the application but we want the opportunity to sit down and be satisfied we can both live in harmony ... I'm seeking tonight for the process to be adjourned ... to enable this."
The development application was approved on the spot without modification. However, Orange Ex-Services was asked to coordinate with its neighbour to ensure all needs are met.
Earlier this year Orange City Bowling Club confirmed plans for a "major overhaul," with construction of an entirely new multi-storey building and new covered greens.
The complex will likely incorporate a restaurant, bar, gaming machine area, function facilities, children's playground, and quiet seniors space.
