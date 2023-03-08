Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Revamp of Orange Ex Services' Country Club approved with caveat

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Ex Services' Country Club revamp plans. Picture by Carla Freedman.

An overhaul of Orange Ex-Services' Country Club has been greenlit despite noise and lighting concerns from a nearby lodge for cancer patients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.