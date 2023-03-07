A major step forward in plans to construct the "world's best" greyhound track in Orange took centre stage at this week's council meeting.
Extensive renovation to the Ex-Services Country Club, community event sponsorship, Lords Place South, and council protocol also earned mentions. Mayor Jason Hamling returned from personal leave.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers. Deep-dive stories will be published by the Central Western Daily in coming days.
Council voted to actively work with peak industry bodies to enable construction of a "best-in-the-world" greyhound racing facility in Orange, possibly at the old trotter track.
"The revenue and numbers here speak for themselves," Cr Jeff Whitton - who has campaigned for the project and brought the motion to council - said.
"It is a great opportunity ... this is not bringing a new industry to Orange - it is returning the industry to Orange."
Well over 100 people attended to support the campaign including Greyhound Breeders, Owners, and Trainers Association (GBOTA) CEO Allan Hilzinger and Member for Orange Phil Donato.
"The centre of excellence will be absolutely the best in the world in terms of safety and technology," Hilzinger said in an open forum address.
"For us we really want to make the decision as quickly as possible ... if it was up to us we'd be wanting to dig dirt tomorrow."
Councillor Tony Mileto - who has previously opposed the development - excused himself from discussions, saying his position as a Nationals candidate at the upcoming state election represents a conflict of interest.
The crowd - which spilled into the hallway - erupted with applause when the motion passed eight votes to two. Cr David Mallard and Cr Melanie McDonell were the only objectors, both on the grounds of animal welfare.
Orange Motorcycle Club representative Chip Howitt requested an amendment to rule-out conversion of the old trotting track, which has previously been earmarked for bike use. This was rejected by councillors.
Plans to overhaul the Ex-Services Country Club near Bloomfield hospital look set to go ahead, with council approving the development application.
A new synthetic bowling green will be installed alongside a children's playground, floodlighting, and car park upgrades.
Club staff are asked to work with the adjacent Cancer Care Western NSW facility to ensure its development does to lead to light pollution or substantial noise increases in the area.
About eight other development applications pre-vetted by council staff were also greenlit. The majority are private home renovations.
Dining decks comprising part of the long-running Lords Place South overhaul will be available for exclusive use by nearby businesses free of charge for the first twelve months.
Council's motion says this will "encourage people to gather and dine" in the precinct. Installation is planned in coming weeks.
A motion from Cr Steve Peterson to move development application documents into papers for the second monthly council meeting for ease of reading was voted down by councillors.
Councillor Jack Evans is on leave and was not present for the meeting.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for March 7, 2023.
