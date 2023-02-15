In a stirring speech, the NSW Premier has reflected on his time with residents in Orange at the height of last year's flood disaster ... but it's unclear what he's referring to.
Dominic Perrottet delivered the dubious address at an election campaign launch for the National Party in Taree this month.
"It's been a very difficult time for many of our regional and rural communities, particularly those who have been impacted by floods," he told party faithful.
"I've visited Moree, Deniliquin, Moama, Forbes, Eugowra, Wagga Wagga, Orange, Menindee, Parkes, Tweed, Lismore, Ballina, Coraki, Mullumbimby, Casino, and Broken Hill supporting communities ...
"Through this experience, I've seen the absolute best of our people shine through ... I've met people, comforted people, [and] cried with people who have lost absolutely everything."
The CWD understands a brief walk through the airport terminal on his way to Eugowra in November is the only time Dominic Perrottet has set-foot in Orange since taking the top-job almost two years ago.
When quizzed on the claim, a spokesperson said the premier was referring to the 'electorate of Orange' and not the town. This is despite Parkes, Forbes, and Eugowra - all within our electorate - being mentioned individually.
"The Premier visited the Orange electorate in January of this year," a statement provided on behalf of the Premier said.
"He also had a roundtable meeting with the Cabonne Shire Council mayor in Molong with the Cabonne mayor and other around mayors from around the Central West and held a press conference with them."
The Molong event - announcing a new pre-election road funding package - was not attended by Orange mayor Jason Hamling. Deputy Gerald Power was present.
