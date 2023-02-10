The National Party never intended to work towards the net-zero target it signed onto last election, despite accepting huge funding commitments in return for public endorsement.
That's according to then-leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who made the revelation at a campaign event in Orange this month.
"I'll give you the actual truth of what we got out of the [net-zero by 2050 announcement]. It was about $35 billion," he told party faithful.
"We absolutely ripped it home in that deal and we never committed that we would support 2050. We just said it was a target. So is my dart board."
The Liberal and National coalition announced a policy to achieve net-zero over the next three decades in the lead up to 2022's federal election.
Throughout the campaign Prime Minister Scott Morrison continuously fended off suggestions the policy was substantive or the word "target" made it non-binding.
"Our commitment to net zero by 2050 is a commitment of the Australian government ... it is the government's absolute policy," he said at the time.
The National Party received significant funds for regional electorates in return for backing the policy. These were not carried over by the Labor Party when it won government.
Fractions in the Coalition emerged during the 2022 election, but few high-ranking Nationals have been as explicit about their intended non-observance of the pact until now.
The comments from Barnaby Joyce came during a campaign event at the Remington Hotel in Orange ahead of the 2023 NSW election.
Barnaby Joyce is no longer leader of the National Party. He represents the Division of New England.
