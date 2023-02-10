Central Western Daily
'Actual truth' of Coalition net-zero pledge: Barnaby Joyce

By William Davis
February 11 2023 - 4:30am
'Actual truth' of Liberal and National Party Coalition net-zero pledge. Barnaby Joyce at Remington Hotel in Orange NSW. Picture by Carla Freedman.

The National Party never intended to work towards the net-zero target it signed onto last election, despite accepting huge funding commitments in return for public endorsement.

