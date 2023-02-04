A NEW date, more big name drivers and an expanded grid with new GT3 machinery - they're all on the wish list as the Bathurst 12 Hour builds towards "something that's extraordinary".
With a combination of a quality field, strong manufacturer support, a bumper entertainment program and the pulling power of Italian superstar Valentino Rossi, the 2023 edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the biggest in the event's history.
But event director Shane Rudiz does not simply want this year to be a success as the 12 Hour rebounds well from the impact of COVID-19.
He wants ongoing success, he wants to grow Bathurst's international enduro into something even bigger.
"If you build it they will come and right now we are building something that's extraordinary," he said.
"This year we have 83 drivers from 15 different countries ... I'd imagine that's probably going to grow next year as people find it easier to get over here, it's truly international.
"[But] This year is a stepping stone.
"Where it's at, this event at the moment, it's exciting and for the future I think we can be pretty pumped up that it's going to be a pretty bright 2024."
So what does that future hold? Well naturally Rudiz has a wish list of what he would like to see happen both on and off the track.
He already knows the event is likely to have new model Porsches and Ferrari next year, with the Mustang and Corvette to come further down the track in 2025.
Rudiz also hopes to draw teams from North America, Asia and New Zealand to the Bathurst 12 Hour.
As for the size of the grid, he said the "the goal is to have a 40-car grid, majority GT3 cars, mix of pro and pro-am".
This year the entry list stood at 26 and while Rudiz naturally would have liked a bigger response, he couldn't fault the quality.
"Twenty six, I know it seems low but it's probably the most competitive field we've had at the event, you can't pick the winner, which is what we want," he said.
What could help Rudiz build towards his target number - he wants to see the list over 30 next year - is a date change for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
He's not looking at a huge change, such as running the enduro in a the end of the season.
Rather he thinks pushing it back to later in February, to give a larger gap between the 24 Hours of Daytona, could be explored.
This year Daytona concluded on January 29, while the 12 Hour's track to town event was on February 2.
"Daytona effects us getting crowds, so I'd love to say that we can look at maybe moving this event to a new date, as in one week or two weeks to give it more of a gap," he said.
"But that's a what if, that's not me saying we're doing it. It's just a consideration, there are many factors.
"This time of year is the right time of year, we are driving regional tourism as well, which is very important because this is the biggest event in the state at this time of year."
Though he'd like a bigger grid and small date alteration, at this stage Rudiz has no plan to return the Bathurst 12 Hour to a four-day format.
It last ran that way in 2019 and drew 49,495 spectators over the course of the event.
"It [four days] was effective, it worked quite well, but what we're worried about is after four days is event fatigue," he said.
"Saturday is the fun stuff, there's something to go and do, there is qualifying, there's top 10 shootout.
"Then Sunday is race day and they're the two key days. Friday is the get in the zone, everyone has fun, gets their seats, that sort of thing.
"If we had Thursday, what is the purpose of Thursday and is it much different to Friday? Is it going to add more people coming to the event? Probably not.
"It's not a massive expense to add an extra day but is it needed? Probably not.
"I think three days is where we are comfortable at at the moment, but say a one-make series from around the world says 'I want to come down here and race, can we have a support category there that suits your needs?', I'm probably going to say that's not a bad idea."
Given the success of having Rossi involved in this year's Bathurst 12 Hour, Rudiz is hopeful more big names could make their Mount Panorama debut in the future.
Rudiz sees the Bathurst 12 Hour as a more viable option that the Bathurst 1000 or Bathurst 6 Hour for those looking to tick racing at the Mount off their to do lists.
"A lot of ex-legends of motor sport have been enquiring about it the last few months and who knows? We may get some more people over here," he said.
"It's a bucket list item for a lot of people, they all want to race at Bathurst and we'll be open to try and do what we can to get them over here. I think Rossi has already set the model."
