Central Western Daily

Teenager taken to Orange Hospital following Cargo Road crash

Updated February 2 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Teenager taken to hospital with multiple injuries following multi-vehicle crash. File picture.

A teenage girl had to be taken to hospital late Wednesday night following a multi-vehicle crash.

