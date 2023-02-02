A teenage girl had to be taken to hospital late Wednesday night following a multi-vehicle crash.
At about 8.30pm on February 1, emergency services were called to the intersection of Cargo Road and Canobolas Road, just outside of Orange, following reports of crash involving two vehicles.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance treated a 17-year-old girl before taking her to Orange Base Hospital in a stable condition. A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said the teen was experiencing neck, shoulder and chest pain.
Police said the other driver - a 20-year-old man - escaped injury.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash," a spokesman for police said.
"Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
