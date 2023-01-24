Police patrols in and around Orange are ramping up as the Australia Day double demerit period comes into effect.
Speed, phone, and seatbelt offences will incur increased penalties from 12.01am, Wednesday to 11.59pm, Sunday.
"Inside each and every vehicle you pass on the road is a loved one, a mate, a mother, a father, child or a sibling," Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King said Tuesday.
School zones will also recommence in Orange on Friday, January 27. 40kmh is mandated on weekdays, 8am to 10am and 2.30pm to 4pm.
Deaths on Central West roads in 2022 totalled 21, with the Cabbone and Mid-Western areas proving most dangerous.
The most crash-prone roads in Orange were compiled by the Central Western Daily in July last year.
Double-demerit periods were introduced to NSW in 1997, amid reports of increased road deaths during public holiday periods.
