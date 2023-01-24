Central Western Daily
Double demerits, Orange: Police ramp up ahead of Australia Day

William Davis
William Davis
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
NSW Police are reminding Orange drivers of double demerits rules ahead of Australia Day.

Police patrols in and around Orange are ramping up as the Australia Day double demerit period comes into effect.

