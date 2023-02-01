Timor Leste and the Orange City Bowling Club are miles apart in more ways than one but this weekend they'll have something in common.
The Inner Wheel Club of Orange is hosting a 'Monster Garage Sale' on Saturday, February 4, in the Skylight Room at the bowling club.
The event is the culmination of months of planning with all money going towards funding clean water in South-East Asian country Timor Leste.
"Members of Inner Wheel have a district project for two years that we raise money for," organiser Joy Westcott explained.
"I suggested we have a garage sale because I thought it would be easy.
"Easy? It's been a considerable amount of work but it's all coming together. It's for a program called WASH. That's water, health, sanitation and hygiene for Timor Leste.
"Whatever we raise will be a bonus and everything goes to the WASH program."
All 44 members of Inner Wheel have pitched in as well as members of the public. Items for sale include furniture, tools, toys and even antiques.
Ms Westcott said the road to actually holding the sale had been a long one.
"We wanted to have this garage sale 12 months ago but because of COVID it was postponed until this year," she said.
"It's been a whole club program. The support from our members has been amazing. We're hoping the day will be very successful.
"The items have come mostly from the members but we've had other donations from the public. A big thanks goes to Officeworks as well for donating our garage sale sign."
The sale runs from 8am to 2pm. It is cash only and Orange Rotary Club will be hosting a BBQ.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
