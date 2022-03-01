subscribers-only,

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman have spent a lot of the past few weeks photographing kindergarten classes from Orange and the district's schools. Here's the gallery which shows all the happy, inquisitive faces. Copies and prints of the photos and the special edition newspaper are available to purchase at the Central Western Daily office at 190 Lords Place, Orange. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/de149a89-4e0d-4f7c-94fa-4de21ff718d0.JPG/r223_703_5333_3590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg