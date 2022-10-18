Incumbent Member for Orange Phil Donato says he'll continue to go into bat for the community for as long as it wants him to after officially announcing he'll stand again at the upcoming state election in March.
Mr Donato on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the electorate of Orange - which includes centres like Orange, Parkes, Forbes and Cabonne - six years after initially winning the seat at a by-election in 2016. He then emphatically won election again in 2019.
"Being elected to represent the local community has truly been an honour, and humbling in equal measure. It's not a job or responsibility that I have ever taken lightly, nor for granted," Mr Donato said.
"Ultimately, it will be the voters of our community to decide whether or not they want me to continue to represent them; if the community decide they want me to remain as their state representative, I'll continue giving them 100 per cent commitment to this important job."
Mr Donato won the seat in 2016 after a by-election was triggered by the resignation of sitting member Andrew Gee.
Mr Donato, a representative of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, snatched the seat away from The Nationals for the first time in 69 years by a margin of just 55 votes.
When first elected, Mr Donato opposed the Coalition's decision to ban greyhound racing "without any consultation or consideration" and believes, six years on, people in this region still live in fear "not knowing what tyrannical decision the government would make that would impact our freedoms and the lives country folk lead".
He says in the last half-decade the seat of Orange has received "record funding and investment" and not being a member of the government means he's not required to toe the party line.
I've been able to strenuously advocate for the community, without fear or favour - which can only be achieved by not being a member of the government.- Phil Donato
"It proves that a non-government representative has helped our community get the attention it deserves," Mr Donato said.
"I've been able to strenuously advocate for the community, without fear or favour - which can only be achieved by not being a member of the government.
"I've been proud to represent the people of the Orange electorate, and I have remained approachable, accessible and available to all those wanting to meet and discuss with me the issues affecting them and their community."
On Saturday, The Nationals preselected Orange City Councillor Tony Mileto as its candidate for the seat of Orange for the March 25 state election.
