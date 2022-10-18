Central Western Daily
Breaking

Phil Donato confirms he'll stand again for the seat of Orange at 2023 NSW Election

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 18 2022 - 3:04am, first published 3:00am
Member for Orange Phil Donato confirms he'll stand again for the seat of Orange in the 2023 state election. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Incumbent Member for Orange Phil Donato says he'll continue to go into bat for the community for as long as it wants him to after officially announcing he'll stand again at the upcoming state election in March.

Editor, Central Western Daily

