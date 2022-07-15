The most dangerous roads in and around Orange have been identified by council, a new report reveals.
The report shows serious crashes increased 21.5 per cent in just four years, and notes:
The corner of Moulder Street and Endsleigh Avenue becomes dangerously slippery when wet.
Speeding is an ongoing concern on Buttle Road and Endsleigh Avenue, with street-racing reported at the former.
Compromised-visibility is potentially dangerous on Huntley Road, as well as at the intersection of Cargo Road and Lake Canobolas.
Pedestrians may be at risk on Valencia Road, because property developers were exempted from installing footpaths.
Drivers regularly fail to slow down adequately outside Nashdale Public on Cargo Road, putting school children and staff in danger.
The layout of the Woolworths and the Orange Civic Centre car parks are unsatisfactory.
Proposals to reduce the risk of crashes or injuries at listed sites were put to council as part of the report, with each at different stages of progress.
Cllr. Tony Mileto told the Central Western Daily: "Any increase is a concern ... we look at areas where they occur, and take necessary precautions."
"Sometimes there will be certain accidents at a certain intersection, and it may require more - or closer - scrutiny.
"There are reasons why accidents occur in the locations they occur, and the idea is to identify them and try and prevent them before they occur."
A report showing a spike in road deaths post-lockdown is cited in the report, however the Central Western Daily understands this is misleading.
The figures appears to reference state-wide fatalities, instead of regional data for the local government area.
In 2022 deaths and serious accidents declined slightly in Orange, despite long-term trends showing an uptick since at least 2016.
Between 2016 and 2020 annual crashes increased by an average of about 5.1 per cent year-on-year, progressively climbing from 88 to 107.
Of the 491 incidents recorded, seven - or 1.4 per cent - resulted in a death. Injury was noted in 64.6 per cent of serious crashes.
Residential 50km/h roads accounted for 74.3 per cent of crashes, and 5pm to 7pm was overwhelmingly the most dangerous time to drive.
Passenger cars were involved in 81.8 per cent of incidents, utes were involved in 26.4 per cent, and motorcycles were involved in 9.4 per cent.
