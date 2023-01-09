Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Phoebe Litchfield not selected in Australian T20I World Cup squad

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 10 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Litchfield was not included in Australia's 15-player squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Picture by Jude Keogh.

Phoebe Litchfield has missed out on selection to this year's T20I World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.