Phoebe Litchfield has missed out on selection to this year's T20I World Cup.
The Orange product made her Australian debut during the side's recent tour of India, but was not part of the 15-player squad that will look to three-peat in South Africa this February.
In a statement released on Tuesday, national selector Shawn Flegler said the youngster was unlucky not to be picked.
"Unfortunately, there was no room for Nicola (Carey), Phoebe or Amanda-Jade (Wellington), but they're still well and truly in our plans and are on standby should they be required," he said.
"It's always tough to narrow a squad down to just 15 players, but we're confident we've picked a well-balanced side that's well placed for the series against Pakistan and ready to challenge for a third consecutive T20 title."
Litchfield's omission was one of two changes to the national squad - along with Carey - which toured the sub-continent in December, with skipper Meg Lanning and Georgia Wareham coming in.
"Seeing Meg and Georgia back in action for Victoria has been exciting. Both bring a wealth of experience to the group, which is always crucial during major tournaments," Flegler added.
"Georgia in particular, has had a tough run of injuries, but she's shown a great deal of resilience and her return is a real boost for the side.
"Alyssa (Healy) and Jess (Jonassen) are expected to be fully fit and firing after minor injuries as well, so we've got a full-strength squad with plenty of variety with both bat and ball if required.
"Heather (Graham) and Kim Garth) both impressed when given the chance during the India series, and we know they are ready to perform their role if the opportunity presents."
Australia's T20 World Cup squad consists of: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
While this would not be the news Litchfield wanted to hear, with the youngster telling the Central Western Daily in December that cracking the squad would be an "awesome experience", it does open up the possibility for her to play in front of a home crowd next month.
The NSW Breakers are due to play two WNCL matches at Wade Park against the ACT Meteors on February 10 and 12, the same time that the Australia squad will be in South Africa.
With Litchfield being a regular Breakers selection when available, it is expected that she will make a home-coming for the matches.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
