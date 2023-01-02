Central Western Daily
Court

Christopher Samuel Williams sentenced to intensive correction order for fifth drink driving charge

By Court Reporter
Updated January 3 2023 - 8:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced to an intensive correction order for fifth drink driving charge. File picture.

A labourer serving a 12-month imprisonment order said he "should've known better" after he was charged with drink driving for the fifth time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.