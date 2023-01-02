A labourer serving a 12-month imprisonment order said he "should've known better" after he was charged with drink driving for the fifth time.
Christopher Samuel Williams from west Dubbo represented himself in court on December 21 last year. He pleaded guilty to high range drink driving, special range drink driving, driving with an expired licence and driving with a suspended licence.
The magistrate noted Williams had been charged with a second drink driving offence only about a week after being found behind the wheel with a special-range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PAC).
Judging by the face value of the charges and Williams' criminal history, Mr Wilson said there was potential for him to receive a custodial sentence.
They were stupid decisions, I should've known better.- Christopher Williams
According to court documents, Williams was driving along Macquarie Street about 1.45am on August 31, 2022, when police stopped him for a random breath test.
Williams' roadside test returned positive and he was taken to Dubbo Police Station for further breath analysis. In custody, a secondary test showed his blood alcohol reading of 0.044.
He told police he had consumed approximately three glasses of white wine with dinner between 8.30pm and 9.30pm the previous night.
Williams was stopped again 11 days later when police observed him driving over the 50 kilometre speed limit on Douglas Mawson Drive.
Police said Williams had crossed over the broken centre line and drove on the wrong side of the road for about 40 metres before correcting himself.
Police pulled over Williams who was driving a purple Honda Civic with two female passengers seated in the backseat.
Court papers revealed he told police he didn't have a licence at first but later admitted he had one, just not with him at the time. Following this, Williams was breath tested which revealed a reading of 0.218, a result more than four times the legal limit of 0.05.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where police found his license had expired two months before.
The court heard Williams had already served a term in prison before for other offences. Magistrate Gary Wilson considered imposing a prison sentence on Williams, however, he ordered him to follow an intensive corrections order in the community for 12 months instead.
Williams was convicted and ordered to install a interlock device in his vehicle for the next two years.
He was slapped with $300 and $100 fines for driving with a suspended licence and driving with an expired licence. He was further fined $100 for the special range PCA offence and disqualified from driving for three months.
For high-range drink driving, Williams was disqualified from driving for nine months as well as ordered to undertake alcohol and other drugs counselling, complete the traffic offenders program, and engage in cognitive behavioural therapy.
