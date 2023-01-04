Eugowra is not a big place, so its residents invest their time and energy to make it a great place.
Even with their homes stripped of walls and fixtures, even with shops flooded out, locals are staying in caravans or with family, and you'll find them around The Fat Parcel food van in the centre of town.
Their Federal Member, Andrew Gee, is calling for the support of State and Federal governments to help them rebuild their homes, businesses and farms.
ACM spoke to Kay Jones and Mavis Cross, two Eugowra residents who represent many: wanting to get back to their homes and wondering how it's going to happen.
Kay and Max Jones are currently staying with their daughter, their son is in a caravan on the front lawn after they lost their home in the November 14 flood.
It's important in the short-term after the trauma of November 14, but staying in Eugowra is what they want for the long term as well.
"It's really important for us to be here: I think it's important for our grandkids," Mrs Jones says.
"They were on the other side (of the creek on November 14) and they had no idea if Nan and Pop were still alive.
"The last thing (daughter) Kelly heard was 'the water's coming, I'm running for my life' ... so she spent the next 24 hours worrying was mum okay."
Mrs Jones was picked up by a friend and they saved their vehicles, but they're living in limbo.
"It's unimaginable, and the insurance situation is making the town very, very edgy," she said.
I've been here for 62 years and I just want to stay. I love the place.- Eugowra resident Mavis Cross
"It is all a matter of waiting: even though we didn't have flood insurance, we put in a claim, we had an assessor and a hydrologist come."
They'll explore all possible options to rebuild to stay in Eugowra.
Mavis Cross has called Eugowra home for 62 years and many of her extended family do too.
"I don't want to leave, no way," she says firmly.
"I've been here for 62 years and I just want to stay. I love the place."
Her home stands stripped of all she once held dear.
She was very close to being swept away by the water on November 14.
"By the time I got off the back verandah the garbage bins washed past, the pots washed past," Mrs Cross said.
"I got to the back of the carport, it was up to my waist; I got to the back gate and it was up to my armpits."
A truck came around the Oberon Street corner and she screamed to them for help.
Her son George was with Bruce Jones and Craig South who were fighting the water to save her. Neighbour Nick Tulloch managed to get to her from behind.
"We got going but I didn't see the house coming up the street," she said.
"If that hadn't hit a tree the whole five of us would have been killed. Dreadful."
When a drum washed past, George grabbed it and told his mum to hang on.
"We finally got to the corner house and I hugged the post til they got another man on the truck, then they came and got me," Mrs Cross said.
"It was so frightening, it was just so high and just so fast you couldn't believe it.
"To think a silo washed down behind the house, with cement and all, it went over Oberon Street and half a block down."
Again, the future for her home is uncertain: NRMA paid $500 for food and $6800 for rent assistance for three months.
"It was bad but thank God I'm sitting here," Mrs Cross reflects now.
"We're all together and we'll fight through it. Eugowra will come back."
Mrs Jones feels the same way.
"We have lots of things to be very very grateful for, but community is the most important part now," she said.
