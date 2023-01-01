Two men have been charged by police after a riot broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Police were called to Kurim Avenue in Glenroi at around 2am on January 1 for numerous reasons, including reports that several fights had broken out and noise complaints.
Central West Police District Chief Inspector, Scott Rayner, said this was the "most significant" job police in Orange were called to during the night and that the incident spilled out onto streets surrounding Kurim Avenue.
"It involved up to 100 people. Not all were involved in fights and scuffles, but there were certainly 100 people congregating and there were a number of fights that broke out," he said.
"There were allegations that missiles in the form of bottles and things were thrown at police vehicles and police officers."
Mr Rayner said police did not know what was the initial cause for the riot.
Two men were arrested and subsequently charged as a result.
"The first offender, who is 21 years old, was charged with riot, affray and throwing a missile," Mr Rayner said.
"The second male offender who is 18, charged with assault on police, riot and affray."
Both appeared in court on January 1 where they were refused bail.
"The thing we want to hammer home is two arrests have been made, but there will be further arrests made once police continue to identify those involved, which we have progressed well with," Mr Rayner added.
"There will definitely be further arrests as the days progress."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.