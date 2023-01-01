Central Western Daily

Two charged following Glenroi riot on New Year's Day

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Two men have been charged with more arrests expected. File picture.

Two men have been charged by police after a riot broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day.

