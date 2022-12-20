Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kinross Wolaroi athlete Benjamin Jones eyeing college scholarship after impressive showing both on and off the track

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After completing a grueling six years of high-school and achieving a band six on his Higher School Certificate, you'd think Benjamin Jones had earned himself a break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.