Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

Orange's best and brightest celebrate 2022 HSC results as students look ahead to uni and gap years

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange's best and brightest were on show on Friday after receiving their HSC results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.