Orange's best and brightest were on show on Friday after receiving their HSC results.
Over 30 Year 12 students gathered in Robertson Park for the Daily's annual photo celebrating our high achievers, those who obtained a band six in one or more subjects.
Represented were Orange High School, Kinross Wolaroi School, James Sheahan Catholic High School, Orange Anglican Grammar School and Orange Christian School.
Holding the honour of achieving the highest ATAR in Orange was Rhys Johnston from Orange Anglican Grammar School.
Mr Johnston scored 99.25, choosing a broad range of subjects - extension maths one and two, chemistry, physics, ancient history, extension history and advanced english.
He's not waiting around for things to happen either, already having his heart set on studying in Sydney.
"I'm intending on studying chemical engineering at UNSW next year," he told the Daily.
"It's a four year degree and it includes honours. I'm not really sure what I want to do as a career yet."
Calista Krkac from Orange Christian School was locked in for a gap year and has a big decision to make.
"I'm hoping to study diagnostic radiology, so medical imaging," she said.
"I've gotten into a couple of university's so far so I just need to pick where I'm going, I haven't decided yet.
"But I am taking a gap year. I do flute tutoring at one of the schools here so I'll probably just save up some money for uni."
Tom Negus from Kinross Wolaroi managed to get through his HSC despite some rugby mishaps, not that it will stop him pulling on the boots again at uni.
"My physics story is a bit tragic," he laughed.
"It was contributing to my ATAR and then I got a concussion from rugby and it stopped contributing. I played in the men's division which wasn't a smart idea.
"I'll play again for sure when I get to Sydney University."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
