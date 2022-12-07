Central Western Daily

Vale, Diane Smith: A sister's tribute for Eugowra flood victim

December 7 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diane Smith is remembered as a great community member who loved having visitors and delivering Meals on Wheels. Picture supplied.

Diane Gai Smith passed away November 14, 2022, aged 60 years, when an inland tsunami hit her community of Eugowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.