Matters of State, with Phil Donato | Local sport defibrillator grant program open

By Phil Donato
December 6 2022 - 12:00pm
Phil Donato donating blood. Picture supplied.

The NSW Government is allocating $2 million over 2022-2026 to assist sporting clubs across NSW in the purchase and maintenance of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.

