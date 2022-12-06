The NSW Government is allocating $2 million over 2022-2026 to assist sporting clubs across NSW in the purchase and maintenance of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.
Applicants can request grants for multiple AEDs in a single application to a maximum of three devices, but the maximum grant for each AED cannot exceed $3000.
Each organisation is limited to one application per financial year.
The program opened November 29 and closes at 1pm on Friday, February 10.
Visit the website via the following link for information, and to apply: www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-defibrillator-grant-program
It's during the Christmas-New Year period our blood reserves are put under pressure which means we need more people to consider donating.
I dropped into LifeBlood in Kite Street last week to help out, I'm not sure what number donation it was but I do know my latest donation will save a life or two.
Please, in the spirit of Christmas giving, donate if you can.
I'm pleased to report that after 45 years, the Orange Eight Day Games is still going from strength to strength.
I attended the OEDG awards night at the Hotel Canobolas recently during which the 50 or so King and Queen of sport competitors were showing no signs of slowing down despite completing a gruelling week of around 20 events.
These included a commando course, karting, golf, clay target shooting, bowhunting, running, orienteering, mountain bike riding and road cycling.
Congratulations to Cathy Johnson and Jackson Leckie for taking out the Queen and King titles respectively from Aaliyah Wright and Eamonn O'Reilly. Third placegetters were April Rich and Simon Wright.
Well done to everyone who competed, the committee and the event sponsors.
The Orange Police and Citizens Youth Club and the Orange Tigers Australian Rules Football Club were among the big winners in the 2022 Community Building Partnerships program with around $400,000 announced for the electorate on Monday.
The Tigers have been allocated $30,000 to go towards their electronic scoreboard project while the PCYC will put $14,694 towards upgrading its gym equipment.
It was great to be able to support these local clubs and organisations, and to help deliver them this funding to benefit their members and the wider community.
Congratulations to the following successful applicants, and I will look forward to seeing how these projects make a difference for these groups and their communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.