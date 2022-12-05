Central Western Daily
Breaking

Major development in search for missing person Esther Wallace at Mount Canobolas, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing person Esther Wallace is believed to have disappeared at Federal Falls about one kilometre south-west of Mount Canobolas, near Orange.

A major development has emerged in the sprawling search for a missing woman near Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.