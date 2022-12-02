Police say they're keeping an "open mind" in the large-scale search for a missing woman near Orange as the fourth day without answers closes in.
Esther Wallace was last seen early Wednesday morning. A companion said they were separated while hiking at Federal Falls about one kilometre south-west of Mount Canobolas.
Five NSW Police units, the SES, RFS, and staff from Cabonne Council, NSW Parks and Wildlife Service, and Forestry NSW have trawled the circa-14-square-kilometre reserve since to no avail.
The third full day of searching wrapped-up about 7PM on Friday due to poor lighting and "hazardous conditions." Some patrols may continue through the night.
The operation is expected to resume at full capacity early Saturday. The Central Western Daily understands dog and aerial search teams from Sydney will be on standby.
Helicopters could be heard overhead in the State Recreation Area on Friday evening. Fire trails and access roads have been severely damaged by heavy recent rain.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Central Western Daily officers are "keeping an open mind." No further updates are available.
Officers from Central West Police District, the Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, PolAir, Chifley Rural Crime Investigators have contributed to the search.
On Thursday a spokesperson for the SES said: "A good rule of thumb is 48 hours at this time of year, you really want to be finding something."
At 8am on Wednesday, November 30, emergency services responded to reports that a woman had become separated from a companion whilst bushwalking at Federal Falls.
Esther Wallace is 47 years old and of Caucasian appearance with blonde hair. Police believe she was wearing an orange jacket, black pants, and sandals at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts are urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.