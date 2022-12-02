Central Western Daily

Search for missing person Esther Wallace continues at Mount Canobolas, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
December 2 2022 - 9:59pm
Missing person Esther Wallace is believed to have disappeared at Federal Falls about one kilometre south-west of Mount Canobolas, near Orange.

Police say they're keeping an "open mind" in the large-scale search for a missing woman near Orange as the fourth day without answers closes in.

