Updated

Emergency services called following Mitchell Highway crash near Bradwardine Road

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated December 5 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 12:00pm
A woman killed in a tragic incident on the outskirts of Bathurst on Monday morning when she was struck by a truck had, just moments earlier, been involved in a crash in her car.

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

